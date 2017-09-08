Hurricane Harvey & Irma Relief: Obama & 4 More Ex-Presidents Form Relief Fund — How To Donate

The five living ex-presidents started a Hurricane Harvey & Hurricane Irma relief fund called One America Appeal. They’re asking for money to cover the $180 billion destruction. Here’s how to help!

Former presidents Barack Obama, George W. Bush, Bill Clinton, George H.W. Bush, and Jimmy Carter — the five remaining ex-presidents — are asking Americans for help. The former presidents are uniting to create the One America Appeal fund, which will provide money to help the victims of Hurricane Harvey and Hurricane Irma. The rebuilding efforts in the wake of the back-to-back hurricanes destruction is expected to cost a whopping $180 billion. The American states and territories affected by the category 5 storms — Texas, Florida, and Puerto Rico — are in desperate need of help. It will also support the islands in the Caribbean that have been ravaged by Hurricane Irma, and likely South Carolina and Georgia, where states of emergency have been declared.

″Hurricane Harvey brought terrible destruction, but it also brought out the best in humanity,” Clinton said in the video. “People are hurting down here, but as one Texan put it, ’We’ve got more love in Texas than water,'” the younger Bush said. This fundraising effort is especially important to the Bushes. Dubya was governor of Texas in the 1990s and lives in Dallas; H.W. currently lives in Houston (he’s safe; he wasn’t in the city when the hurricane hit).

One hundred percent of donations given to One America Appeal will go directly to the victims of Harvey and Irma. The donations go to a special restricted account through the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library Foundation, which will distribute the money to two charities: Houston Harvey Relief Fund and the Rebuild Texas Fund. If you’d like to donate, you can go online to the One America Appeal website.

Despite thoroughly and repeatedly criticizing his predecessors, President Donald Trump has lent his full support to One America Appeal. “We will confront ANY challenge, no matter how strong the winds or high the water,” Trump said on Twitter on September 7. “I’m proud to stand with Presidents for #OneAmericaAppeal.”

