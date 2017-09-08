Channing Tatum Buys Halle Berry A Lap Dance From ‘Magic Mike Live’ & She’s Pretty Happy About It

Proving that he is the best person ever, Channing Tatum surprised Halle Berry with a super sexy lap dance during her appearance on ‘Ellen’. Wait until you see this video!

Halle Berry, 51, definitely didn’t expect to be wooed by her co-star, Channing Tatum, while she was filming an interview with Ellen DeGeneres. During the interview, Ellen asked Halle to explain what happened at San Diego Comic-Con when Channing poured her a huge glass of whiskey and asked her to chug it. Halle admitted that doing what Channing asked was a huge mistake and that she ended up sick for days after, so of course he had to make up for it. With that, Ellen revealed that Channing sent Halle a surprise: a group of sexy Magic Mike Live dancers hand selected by Channing himself!

As Ginuwine‘s “Pony” started to play, four dancers came running out onto the stage and immediately started dancing for Halle. One dancer dropped to his knees in front of her and grabbed her hands, assisting her in helping pull off his tight t-shirt. Even though Halle was truly stunned by the surprise, she seemed to enjoy herself as all four dancers completely surround her. It’s possible that this apology might be the best one ever, and we’re now wondering what Channing sends to people when saying “thank you” or “thinking of you”. We’re also curious to see what Halle decides Channing has to do in return for his SDCC whiskey prank, which we’ll find out when he appears on Ellen’s show on September 15!

