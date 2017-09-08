It’s here! Hailee Steinfeld has teamed up with Alesso, Watt and Florida Georgia Line — yes, really — for a new song called ‘Let Me Go’ and it’s total fire! Seriously, you need to listen to this.

Ugh, we missed Hailee Steinfeld, 20, SO much. The “Most Girls” singer hasn’t released new music in a while, and we’ve been dying for a followup. It’s finally here, in the form of the impeccable “Let Me Go!” The song is a collaboration with Alesso, Watt, and Florida Georgia Line. An incredible lineup, and though their genres couldn’t be more different, it definitely works. We’re basically dancing in our seats right now!

The song is an upbeat, poppy number that serves as a badass breakup ballad. It’s about splitting from someone because you’re not in love with them anymore, and hoping that they find someone who appreciates them. Verse one lays it all out — this is an unhealthy relationship, and both parties are hanging on for dear hope: “You made plans and I, I made problems/We were sleeping back to back/We know this thing wasn’t built to last/Good on paper, picture perfect/Chased the high too far, too fast/Picket white fence, but we paint it black.” Chills!

But rather than being a “f*ck you” song to an ex, it’s more of a respectful acknowledgement that they’r not treating each other right anymore. It’s time to part ways. “I’ve been hoping somebody loves you in the ways I couldn’t,Somebody’s taking care of all of the mess I’ve made,” Hailee sings, “Someone you don’t have to change, Someone will love you, let me go.” We love it so much!

