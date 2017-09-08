Friday Playlist: Taylor Swift, Zayn & More To Start Your Weekend Off Right

It’s Friday, and we’re beyond ready. Listen to new tracks from Taylor Swift (she just keeps dropping jams), Zayn, Kelly Clarkson and more to put you in weekend mode!

Friday Playlist is a weekend-ready roundup of new and notable releases that we’ve been loving this week. Taylor Swift, Zayn, Kelly Clarkson are all in the rotation, of course, as well as some other awesome stuff out there that you may have missed!

Taylor Swift has provided her latest wig-snatching hit in the form of “…Ready For It?”, which is either about her current boyfriend Joe Alwyn, 26, her ex Harry Styles, 23, or both. We’ll probably never know unless Tay tells us herself. Who cares? It’s a banger.

ZAYN and Sia have teamed up for “Dusk Till Dawn,” and while the former One Directioner shines, it’s a Sia song through and through. Is it us, or does Zayn even emulate her vocal style at times? Anyway, we like it.

Speaking of comebacks, Kelly Clarkson, 35, dropped two new tracks this week. “Move You” is a classic Kelly power ballad, while “Love So Soft” has a funky vibe to it that will have you dancing anywhere from the front seat to the front of the endless line at Starbucks.

Finally, Demi Lovato continues to prove she’s one of the best pop singers working today with “You Don’t Do It For Me Anymore,” a somber track about moving on from a toxic relationship.

Listen to everything mentioned above, plus fresh songs from The Americanos/DRAM/KYLE, Matthew Dear/Tegan and Sara, Spencer Ludwig, St. Vincent, Tove Lo, Beck and Partner:

HollywoodLifers, what are you listening to this weekend? Tell us what we missed!