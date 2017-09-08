Fenty Beauty Review: It’s Here & You’ll Literally Want Everything Immediately

Rihanna’s Fenty Beauty is the cosmetics launch of the year, and I got my hands on the collection before the official drop. Check out my favorite things below.

It definitely helps that Rihanna, 29, is the perfect model for her own collection, but the products speak for themselves! Fenty Beauty is available as of midnight on Sept. 8, online and in Sephora stores in the U.S., and around the world in 17 countries. Rihanna wanted to make an inclusive and attainable line — she’s succeeded.

I was at the launch party at the Duggal Greenhouse in Brooklyn, New York on Sept. 7 and I got a first hand look and EVERYTHING in the collection. Her Pro Filt’r Soft Matte Longwear Foundation comes in a whopping 40 shades, so ALL skin tones can wear this medium to full coverage formula. It feels smooth and creamy going on, like a dream!

On top, you can use her Match Stix. The magnetic “sticks” contain concealer, highlighter, and contour colors. You can mix and match your favorites — honestly, the highlighters are so multi-purpose. I used Ridiiic (a “golden papaya” shade) as a blush, lipstick AND eye shadow. Unicorn is a gorgeous purple that she just wore on the cover of ELLE. There are both shimmer and matte formulas within the Match Stix collection.

The Killawatt Highlighters are EVERYTHING. The colors are so gorgeous and four of six compacts actually contain two colors. Rihanna’s favorite is the gold Trophy Wife — she was wearing it at the launch party and was GLOWING.

She also has a ton of amazing tools and brushes. Many of the brushes are portable and perfect for your purse, because they have a little protector case around them. She also has blotting powder and blotting papers, so you can say goodbye to shine. She has ONE universal lip gloss shade and a face primer that’s like putting an Instagram filter on your face. Everything is amazing! Well done, RiRi!

HollywoodLifers, do you love Fenty Beauty? Will you buy Rihanna’s makeup line?