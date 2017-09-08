‘Big Brother’ Celebrity Edition Coming This Winter: 9 Stars On My Wishlist

‘Big Brother’ always shakes up the summer, so why not have to heat up the winter, too? And what better way to do that than by bringing in some famous faces?

With next summer set for the 20th season of CBS’ Big Brother, the network has decided to mix things up and also come back for a new season in the winter — this time with “celebrities.” It’s what the U.K. has been doing since 2001, but their stars aren’t exactly stars.

Host Julie Chen, who’s married to CBS’ CEO Leslie Moonves, revealed that since the show’s been so successful in the summer, he asked her to bring it to the winter. “He said, ‘You and your show are single-handedly keeping this network afloat during the summer. You’re keeping this network running,'” Julie told The Hollywood Reporter. “If you know one thing about my husband, it has to make economic sense. They crunched the numbers and said, ‘Based on the following we have, we can do it and make it work and make it profitable.'”

Naturally, the idea of watching anyone 24 hours a day is a thrilling one — but famous people? Yes, please. Immediately, I started brainstorming stars that should enter the house. Of course, it’s mostly reality TV stars or people who would also qualify for shows like Dancing with the Stars. Of course, you have to remember that in Big Brother, not only can you not the house for any reason, you also can’t communicate with the real world. So anyone who has any prior commitments are out.

I have to say, my list is pretty impressive. Click through the gallery above (or click the direct link here) for my list of potential celebs who should take on the Big Brother house this all. And as a disclaimer, I wanted Heidi and Spencer Pratt just as much as the next person, but with a baby arriving any day, it’s just not realistic.

