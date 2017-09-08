Bella Thorne Stuns In A Lavender Princess Gown At ‘Daily Front Row’ Fashion Media Awards

Bella Thorne is that you? The actress looked like a glamorous princess at ‘Daily Front Row’ Fashion Media Awards during NYFW. With classy and beautiful tulle lavender gown, she looked positively regal!

Bella Thorne, 19, attended the Fashion Media Awards on Sept. 8 looking like a total goddess! The usually flesh-baring actress did a 180 from her usual racy style in a gorgeous lavender gown featuring layers upon layers of tulle fabric. The front of her dress went to leg level while it gradually grew to full length by the back. The most skin she showed was arms in the off the shoulder top, with a layer of fabric that covered her bodice and reached almost up to her neck.

The Famous in Love star’s hair is back to her gorgeous red hue, which looked stunning against the color of her gown. She wore it in an updo with a sexy long strand curling down the right side of her face. She accessorized with a diamond necklace, watch and rings on every finger. Seriously, we cannot remember the last time she looked so completely drop dead gorgeous. Bella is known for her wild, often-unpredictable style choices, but she totally nailed this New York Fashion Week look! Click here to see pics of Bella Thorne’s raciest outfits.

The Fashion Media Awards are an annual event put on by The Daily Front Row, 2017 being the show’s fifth year. During the big night for fashion, Kendall Jenner, 21, was honored with the “Fashion Icon of the Decade” title! And although Bella didn’t walk away with an award, she still looked amazing! Not only that, but the star is no stranger to Fashion Week.

Back in 2013, Bella attended some shows with her sister Dani Thorne, and she looked SO stunning sitting front row at the Tadashi Shoji show. Granted, a lot has changed since then, but Bella still knows how to turn heads with her fashion. And let’s not forget that the former Disney darling has attended many Fashion Week shows since. We just love watching her style evolve, and her look at the Fashion Media Awards is her best ever!

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — what do you think of Bella’s look? Are you loving it for Fashion Week?