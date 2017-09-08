A Concert For Charlottesville: How To Get Free Tickets For The Event With Justin Timberlake & More

Ariana Grande and more are performing at A Concert For Charlottesville to support the victims of a white supremacist attack. Time’s running out; here’s how to get your free tickets!

The music world is coming together for a huge concert in Charlottesville, Virginia on September 24 to celebrate and support the people who were targeted and affected during a vile white supremacist rally at the University of Virginia on August 11. A gathering of alt-right members stormed UVA to protest the removal of a Confederate statue. Widespread violence broke out as the white supremacists clashed with counter-protestors. Heather Heyer, 32, was murdered by a white supremacist who hit her with his car.

Big names like Ariana Grande, Justin Timberlake and more are coming to Charlottesville to play a free show, called A Concert For Charlottesville: An Evening of Music and Unity. Priority goes to the citizens of Charlottesville, students and staff at UVA, and residents of surrounding counties ((Albemarle, Augusta, Buckingham, Fluvanna, Greene, Louisa, Nelson, Orange and Rockingham). After that, priority will be given to other Virginia state residents. The general public will be considered for tickets last.

Hurry if you want tickets, because the application period closes on Monday, September 11 at 12:00pm ET! You’ll be notified by email of whether or not you’re getting tickets by Tuesday, September 12 at 11:59pm ET. The concert will be held at Scott Stadium in Charlottesville on September 24 at 3:30pm. Note that there’s a $7.50 service charge, but the General Admission tickets are completely free. There will be a walk up no service charge box office set up at John Paul Jones Arena on September 15.

Here’s the full lineup:

Ariana Grande

Justin Timberlake

Chris Stapleton

Pharrell Williams

Cage the Elephant

Dave Matthews Band

The Roots

Brittany Howard

Unnamed special guests

Visit this site to apply for tickets to A Concert For Charlottesville. Though the concert is free, the organizers are encourage those applying donate to the “Concert for Charlottesville Fund” at the Charlottesville Area Community Center. Those benefiting from the fun include victims from the UVA incident, as well as their families, and first responders.

