Liam Payne Reveals Why He & Cheryl Knew Baby Boy’s Name Had To Be Bear From Day 1

Like many new fathers, Liam Payne was concerned about his baby boy from the day he was born. In fact, it was that concern that lead Liam and his girlfriend Cheryl to decide on Bear’s name! The singer revealed why they picked the moniker on the ‘Late Late Show’ on Sept. 6 and the answer is adorable!

When Liam Payne, 24, and Cheryl, 34, decided to name their first child Bear fans were like, “Huh?” But since the little boy’s birth in March we’ve grown fond of the moniker, though we haven’t stopped wondering why the new parents chose that name for their first born. After all, it is just a little bit strange. Though he’s talked about it a bit before, Liam finally gave the full story behind the little guy’s name when he appeared on The Late Late Show with James Corden on Sept. 6 and the story of how he and his girlfriend came up with the title is just so cute. Click here to see pics of Liam’s “Strip That Down” video.

First host James Corden joked with the former One Direction star that he had promised to name his son James. However, Liam said there are tons of James in the world, “so the only logical thing to do was call him Bear,” he said jokingly. Then he began the actual story of where the name came from, which is just killing us!

“When he was born I think one of the midwives said it,” he started the story of day one of Bear’s life. “And he had this thing where if they don’t have a good cry they get fluid in their lungs and it can be quite serious,” Liam said. He explained he was very worried about his son and had specialists running in and out because he thought Bear was making a strange noise in his sleep. “I had like 10 doctors in the room and in the end one said, ‘Dude, I’m not being funny, there’s nothing wrong with him, he just likes to make a lot of noise.’ And that’s carried on ever since so he just became Bear,” Liam said of his son, while smiling.

Liam went on to say that he also thinks “children live out there name” and that Bear is “humongous.” Liam also told James a story of how he celebrated his 24th birthday by taking Bear out for a day in NYC while he and Cheryl were on a holiday in the city. Bear threw up on Liam’s lap in a cab and he was trying to clean it up and as he came in the house they were renting he saw Cheryl got all best friends from school there! He was totally surprised, but happy, and they ended up having a crazy party where he “stuck a chicken nugget” down his pants. Sounds like that whole family is full of animals!

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of the adorable way Bear got his name? Do you think it is a cute name? Let us know bellow!