Nessa Diab: Facts About Colin Kaepernick’s GF Who Allegedly Kept Him From Being Signed

MTV star and DJ Nessa Diab shocked on Twitter with what some call a ‘racist’ post. NFL legend Ray Lewis says her tweet is keeping her bf, Colin Kaepernick, from being signed! Learn more about the controversy, and Nessa, here.

1. The Ravens claim one of Nessa’s tweets stopped Colin Kaepernick from being signed

Nessa Diab, 36 (professionally known as Nessa) posted a controversial tweet on August 2 aimed at retired NFL star Ray Lewis. Ray had recently slammed Nessa’s boyfriend, NFL free agent Colin Kaepernick, 29, for his activism. Colin, as NFL fans know, has taken a stand and spoken out about racial injustice by refusing to stand for the National Anthem during games. The former San Francisco 49ers star sparked a revolution that hasn’t sat well with a lot of fans and NFL officials, who believe that he should keep politics out of sports — Ray included.

Nessa tweeted a photo of Ray with his arms wrapped around Baltimore Ravens owner Steve Bisciotti, juxtaposed with a scene from Django Unchained. In the Django still, Stephen, a loyal slave (Samuel L. Jackson), wraps his arms around plantation owner Calvin Candy (Leo DiCaprio). Needless to say, the comparison enraged Ray and Steve, as well as others who viewed the tweet as “racist.” Ray said that the tweet has allegedly stopped the Ravens from signing Colin.

“We were going to close the deal to sign him,” Lewis said on Inside the NFL on Tuesday night. “Steve Bisciotti said: ‘I want to hear Colin Kaepernick speak to let me know that he wants to play football.’ And it never happened because that picture comes up the next day. [Nessa] goes out and put out this racist gesture and doesn’t know we are in the back office about to try to get this guy signed. Steve Bisciotti has said it himself: ‘How can you crucify Ray Lewis when Ray Lewis is the one calling for Colin Kaepernick?”

2. She’s starred in multiple MTV shows

Nessa is best known for her work on MTV. She’s one of the stars of Girl Code, and appeared on MTV2 Charlamagne & Friends, and Ain’t That America. She’s hosted a number of MTV shows, including the Snooki & Jwoww aftershow, Jobs That Don’t Suck, The Real World Aftershow and the Teen Mom Aftershow.

3. She’s a radio DJ on NYC’s Hot 97fm

Before starring on MTV, Nessa was a successful DJ on the San Francisco radio station Wild 94.9, and became for her celebrity interviews on YouTube. She’s currently a DJ on Hot 97 in New York City, hosting the drive time shift.

4. She and Colin have dated since 2015

Nessa and Colin met in July 2015, when he was still a quarterback for the San Francisco 49ers. They went public with their relationship in February 2016.

5. The Ravens’ owners said they’re not ruling out signing Colin

Statement on today’s report regarding Colin Kaepernick: pic.twitter.com/ubfpwVA35O — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) August 2, 2017

