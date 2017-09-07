Darci Lynne: 5 Things To Know About The Singing Ventriloquist In The ‘America’s Got Talent’ Finals

‘America’s Got Talent’ finalist Darci Lynne Farmer is taking the world by storm with her incredible singing ventriloquism act! Learn more about this amazing 12-year-old before she could win ‘AGT’!

1. She’s only 12 years old

Can you believe that Darci Lynne Farmer is only a tween? The 12-year-old from Oklahoma City, Oklahoma has been wowing the audience, and judges, on season 12 of America’s Got Talent with her incredible ventriloquism act. Darci first got into ventriloquism when she was only 10 years old, begging her parents for a puppet to “overcome her shyness.” It worked! Her parents gifted her a beautiful puppet for her birthday, and she started a journey that would lead to an impressive career.

2. She made it to the finals on America’s Got Talent

It’s really no surprise that Darci Lynne made it to the America’s Got Talent Finals after her performance on the September 7 episode of the reality competition! Her audition performance pretty much sealed the deal on day 1. With her rabbit puppet Petunia, she nailed a performance of George Gershwin’s “Summertime”. That’s right — she’s a singing ventriloquist! Judge Mel B pressed the Golden Buzzer and sent her to the Quarterfinals. In that performance, she performed The Jackson 5;s “Who’s Lovin’ You” with another puppet, Oscar. The four judges gave her a standing ovation and sent her to the Semifinals! Her Semifinals performance was really next level.

3. She made Simon Cowell blush with her Semifinals performance

In the Semifinals, Darci debuted another puppet, an old lady named Edna. Her bit was classic. Edna had a huge crush on judge Simon Cowell, and got down from the stage to sing Aretha Franklin‘s “Natural Woman” into his ear. The performance made him totally blush! And naturally, she went on to the Finals. She deserves it!

4. She said she wants to keep ventriloquism alive

Darci was inspired to try her hand (sorry) at ventriloquism after seeing someone perform at her church. The rest was history. Now, she has a real chance of winning $1 million and a Las Vegas headlining show. “Now it’s really unpredictable because it’s in America’s hands … and you never know: America could love you or could not like you at all,” Darci told The Oklahoman. “Winning would be amazing.”

5. She performs professionally at events

Even if Darci doesn’t win America’s Got Talent season 12, she has a bright future ahead of her. Prior to being on the show, she was already performing professionally at events at churches and corporate function. We have no doubt that she’ll have a long, amazing career!

