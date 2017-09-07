Hurricane Katia: 5 Things To Know About The 3rd Storm In The Atlantic Region

There are now three hurricanes in the Atlantic Ocean at the same time. Hurricane Katia is the newest storm, and is brewing in the Gulf of Mexico. Will it hit the same areas of Texas already ravaged by Harvey? Here are 5 important facts.

1. Hurricane Katia is the third in the Atlantic. As of Sept. 6, there are three hurricanes in the Atlantic Ocean poised to make their way to land. Eyes have been on Irma for the last few days as she ravaged the islands, but now attention is turning to two newcomers that were upgraded from tropical storms: Katia and Jose. This is the first time in 7 years that three hurricanes were in the Atlantic simultaneously. Horrifying! See pics of Irma damage.

2. The Harvey victims are safe. Luckily, it doesn’t look like this storm will hit the same area already destroyed by Hurricane Harvey. There is a chunk of dry air sinking over Texas and Louisiana which will keep Katia toward the south. However, Mexico will likely be hit hard in southeast. Oh no!

3. Katia will hit land late this week or weekend. Right now Katia is in the Gulf of Mexico. Winds will likely stay north of the storm, which will allow the system to get stronger and stronger as it gains strength from the water water in the Bay of Campeche. Even if it doesn’t get stronger, the heavy rains will cause problems. Mudslides are a huge danger in the mountain region.

4. It’s a category 1 hurricane. Luckily, Katia is pretty weak right now. However, it was recently upgraded from a tropical storm to a cat 1, so it could continue growing. Locals should not take it lightly because of the low category.

5. The hurricanes aren’t stopping anytime soon. We’re already four storms deep into hurricane season, but there’s much more to come. The peak of hurricane season is from mid-Aug. to mid-Oct., so there’s still over a month to go. Stay safe out there!

Here's a look at Atlantic's current tropical disturbances. Hurricanes Katia (off Mexico), Irma, and Jose all lined up! Busy, busy, busy! pic.twitter.com/1UTFahIgRy — NWS Kansas City (@NWSKansasCity) September 6, 2017

HollywoodLifers, will hurricane Katia affect you? Let us know!