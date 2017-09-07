Taylor Swift’s Director Laughs Off Haters After Accusing Beyonce Of Copying: ‘Do You Think I Give A F–k’

There’s been plenty of back and forth about whether Taylor Swift, 27, lifted imagery from Beyoncé‘s Formation video in her new “Look What You Made Me Do” vid. Her director Joseph Kahn, 44, has been getting into it with members of the Beyhive over it and doubled down on his trolling in a Sept. 7 interview with the L.A. Times. He said, “It’s not ‘Formation’ at all. They try to say she’s wearing a black crop top and Beyoncé wore a black crop top. But they don’t realize in 2015 in ‘Bad Blood,’ Taylor Swift was wearing a black crop top. I really do think, by the way, that Beyoncé copied ‘Bad Blood.’”

Okay, for those with no sense of humor that is what is called SARCASM. While his quote was obviously in jest that Beyonce would copy Taylor for her epic Formation video, her fans sure didn’t take it that way and came hard at him. He took to his Twitter account a few hours after the interview dropped to say, “Article where I said Beyoncé copied ‘Bad Blood’ tank tops. Seriously, do you think I give a f–k about tank tops lol.” He hoped to put an end to the Swifties vs. Beyhive video war with that statement, but had to go on to clarify that he was only kidding when he accidentally started the superstar crop top copying war. Click for pics from Taylor’s “LWYMMD” video.

When asked on Twitter if he was simply just trolling, Joseph responded “Yes. The world is full of stupid motherf–kers.” It is pretty crazy that something like a comment about one star wearing a crop top in a video means that another star doing the same is a copycat move is totally absurd. He even added that his article with the Times was to promote his new film Bodied, and sadly the biggest thing that came out of it was the Taylor vs. Beyonce copycat war. “The most controversial thing about BODIED so far is that I made a joke about tank tops. At 11:59 PM tonight, the real talk begins,” he followed up his original tweet with, referring to how his rap satire premieres at the Toronto Film Festival later in the evening.