Selena Gomez Looks Radiant & Gives Off Total Alex Russo Vibes On Her First ‘Time’ Magazine Cover

Selena Gomez, 25, looks young and glowing, almost reminiscent of her Wizards of Waverly Place character, Alex Russo, on her cover for TIME magazine’s “FIRSTS: Women Who Are Changing The World” issue. The 25-year-old is one of 12 women who received covers for this special multimedia project, which, altogether, celebrates 46 women who’ve “broken barriers across fields.” For the shoot, Sel’s hair is swept to the side, and she’s wearing a black dress with red trenchcoat falling off her shoulders. Her beauty look is fairly subtle, with a light pink lipstick and dark liner and mascara, and, as always, she looks stunning.

The FIRSTS project includes interviews, short films and portraits featured on an interactive site. Aside from Selena, the cover stars include Ellen DeGeneres, Hillary Clinton, Mo’ne Davis, Ava DuVernay, Sylvia Earle, Nikki Haley, Ilhan Omar, Lori Robinson, Katharine Jefferts Schori, Oprah Winfrey and Janet Yellen. Other women celebrated in the project are Kellyanne Conway, Serena Williams and Barbara Walters, among others.

“Our goal with this extra ordinary project is for every woman and girl to find someone who moves them, to find someone whose presence in the highest reaches of success says to them that it is safe to climb, come on up, the view is spectacular,” TIME’s editor-in-chief explained. “They were candid about their challenges, aware of their responsibilities, eager to tell the stories that will surprise and inspire. We hope everyone, at every life stage, will encounter an insight here that will open a door to new ambitions.” You can check out a full length version of Selena’s gorgeous cover right here:

