It appears that once you’re in Scott Disick‘s orbit, you’re here to stay! The 33-year-old reality star reunited with Sofia Richie, 19, just a day after news broke that he was reportedly rushed to the hospital in August because he was allegedly drunk and acting erratically. Dressed in matching white pullovers and sporting ping pong paddles, he and Sofia playfully mug for the camera in a pictured captioned “Dream team.” So these two get together for heated games of ping pong? Head here for a look back at all of Scott’s wild flings!

Rumors first started swirling that Scott and Sofia had struck up a romance when steamy pics of the pair getting flirty on a yacht surfaced in a May. Sofia shot down the hearsay tweeting: “Just so everyone can get their panties out of their asses, Scott and I are just homies #relax.” However, the romance rumblings and the meetups continued! They were spotted heading to Nobu together on June 9, along with Chloe Bartoli, 26, another woman spied with the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star during his wild Cannes escapades in May.

Perhaps the game of table tennis was a welcome change following his summer of hard partying, which scared his friends enough to have him taken to the hospital on Aug. 18! According to LACFD inspector Richard Licon, assistance was requested from law enforcement when Scott became “violent and belligerent.” He was held on a 5150 psychiatric hold. Very scary. Sounds like some friendly bonding with his “homie” Sofia is just what the doctored ordered for the notorious part animal!

