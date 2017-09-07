Sam Smith Drops First Solo Song Since 2015 — Listen To ‘Too Good At Goodbyes’

Sam Smith’s comeback single has arrived, and it’s just as catchy, soulful and emotional as we’ve come to expect from the talented crooner. Listen to ‘Too Good At Goodbyes,’ which dropped today, Sept. 8, here!

Okay, so THAT’S what Sam Smith, 25, has been up to. The Brit was away for quite some time — several years, actually — but now that we know what he’s been working on, all is forgiven! Listen to “Too Good At Goodbyes” and try to contain the feels. Scroll down to hear the epic song.

The song is definitely more like “Stay With Me” than “Latch.” It’s got a gospel choir, syrupy smooth vocals, and enough of a beat to bob to while you take in his insane voice. It’s very on-brand for Sam, who often sings about unrequited love and heartache. This song is no different, and it’s hard to not tear up thinking about your past relationships while listening to it!

“First of all I want to say thank you,” Sam told fans in an Aug. 31 message. “Thank you for being so patient and for letting me have the past year to really escape into my mind & write music so freely. I feel so rejuvenated and have so many stories I can’t wait to tell you,” he added. Then came the thrilling news: “Something is coming very very very very soon. I am scared & excited at the same time. I’ve poured my soul & heart into this record.” Aww!

“So excited for you to hear the new single,” the singer also wrote on Sept. 4, and he also shared a photo of a poster promoting the song that reads: “You must think that I’m stupid, you must think that I’m a fool…You must think that I’m new to this, but I have seen this all before.” It was all very mysterious!

Check out an excerpt of the lyrics to “Too Good At Goodbyes:”

Every time you hurt me

The less that I cry

You must think that I’m stupid

You must think that I’m a fool

You must think that I’m new to this

But I have seen this all before

