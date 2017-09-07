Prince George Vs. Ryan Seacrest: Who Rocked The Preppy School-Boy Uniform Better?

Twin alert! In honor of Prince George’s 1st day of school, Ryan Seacrest channeled his inner school boy & rocked an outfit identical to the little royal’s uniform! But who looked cuter in their sweater set? Vote here!

Prince George, 4, had an unexpected lookalike on Sept. 7 as Ryan Seacrest, 42, showed up to work on the set of Live with Kelly & Ryan wearing the same school uniform the tot was photographed in hours earlier while getting dropped off for his first day of school. “Prince George’s first day of school, my third day of the new season. Got stiff competition for best dressed this year… # kellyandryan,” Ryan tweeted along with a hilarious side-by-side image of him and George on Sept. 7. In Ryan’s pic, he’s not only wearing the same exact school uniform George is wearing in HIS pic, but the host is also copying the youngster’s facial expression! Click here to see adorable pics of the royal family.

Both Ryan and George sported a navy v-neck sweater featuring red trim and a red emblem layered over a light blue button-down shirt. The two also had on navy above-the-knee shorts and black shoes. And while George obviously looked cuter in his school attire — I mean LOOK at that face — Ryan definitely gets major points for humor and creativity. We can’t think of a better way to celebrate such a huge milestone for the future king.

George now attends Thomas’s Battersea in south London, which is an independent fee-paying school costing £17,604 (aka $23,000) a year. For his first day, he was accompanied by his father, Prince William, 35. His mom, Kate Middleton, 35, was originally supposed to escort his son to school as well, but due to extreme morning sickness — and her condition, hyperemesis gravidarum — the duchess was unable to make it. After all, Kensington Palace announced on Sept. 4 that Kate and William are officially expecting their third child! The little one is expected to arrive in April.

Before entering his new school, George shook hands with the head of the lower school, Helen Haslam, and while he looked slightly nervous about his big day, he also looked prepared as he clutched his dad’s hand. Thomas’s Battersea has been described as “a big, busy, slightly chaotic school for cosmopolitan parents who want their children to have the best English education money can buy,” according to the UK Good Schools Guide. What an exciting time for the royal family!

