Rihanna Celebrates Fenty Beauty Launch With 3 Gorgeous ‘ELLE’ Covers

Rihanna’s beauty line is finally here and to celebrate the launch of Fenty Beauty, she’s covering ‘ELLE’, and she looks flawless. See the stunning photos and see which makeup she is wearing below.

For this amazing ELLE shoot, which was released on Sept. 7, Rihanna rocked makeup by James Kaliardos, who used all Fenty Beauty products for her look. Her hair was done by Yusef. Rihanna’s cosmetics line is highly anticipated, and will include everything from lip gloss to highlighter to foundation. In fact, her foundation will come in a whopping 40 shades, to include almost all skin tones! According to ELLE, to get Rihanna’s purple heart makeup look, use Fenty Beauty’s “Pro Filt’r Soft Matte Longwear Foundation and Match Stix Shimmer Skin stick in Unicorn.” RiRi’s face looks absolutely gorgeous in this shot, even when she’s covered in purple makeup!

She has three cover looks. In another set-up, she’s wearing the CALVIN KLEIN 205W39NYC Plastic-Covered Faux Fur Coat, which retails for $3,995. For this makeup look, the mag says, “try Pro Filt’r Soft Matte Longwear Foundation, Gloss Bomb Universal Lip Luminizer in Fenty Glow, and Killawatt Freestyle Highlighter Duo in Ginger Binge-Moscow Mule, all by Fenty Beauty by Rihanna.”

The mag asked Ri when she first wore lipstick: “Lipstick always got me in trouble. Whether it was at home as a kid, or my early teenage years in my career, I always had the urge to wear it. So I broke all those rules. Now lipstick is like my li’l secret weapon!” I feel like Rihanna has done a lot of crazy things in the name of beauty but here is her pick: “A corset! I’d do it again, though. I’d wear it every day if I could make it out alive!”

HollywoodLifers, do you love Rihanna’s ELLE Fenty Beauty covers?