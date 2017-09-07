‘Game Of Thrones’: The Subtle Hint Ned Stark Gave To Jon Snow About His True Identity

Ned Stark always chose his words so carefully. While rewatching ‘Game of Thrones,’ I noticed that Ned’s final words to Jon Snow definitely allude to the fact that Jon is not his son!

Watching Game of Thrones from the beginning is the best decision I’ve made in a while. I’m noticing SO MUCH that I never would have thought twice about the first time. I’ve been definitely keeping my eye on hints about Jon Snow’s (Kit Harington) real identity, and I think I’ve found one. Everyone knows the moment where Ned Stark (Sean Bean) tells Jon that they’ll talk about his mother when he returns from King’s Landing. But does anyone really remember what Ned said right before that? “There’s great honor serving in The Night’s Watch. The Starks have manned the wall for thousands of years,” Ned said to Jon. “And you are a Stark. You may not have my name, but you have my blood.”

While you may think Ned was referring to Jon’s bastard status at the time, but what if Ned was hinting at more than that? Jon Snow is actually the son of Rhaegar Targaryen (Wilf Scolding) and Ned’s sister, Lyanna Stark (Aisling Franciosi), and his real name is Aegon Targaryen. Ned knew that from the moment Jon/Aegon was born, but raised Jon as his illegitimate son to keep him safe from harm. Even though Jon’s last name is technically Targaryen, he still has Stark blood in him. Jon is equal parts Targaryen and Stark. Maybe this was Ned’s way of talking about the truth without having to completely come clean.

Ned never got the opportunity to tell Jon about his real mother and father. Jon still has no idea that he’s actually not a bastard but the rightful heir to the Iron Throne. Bran (Isaac Hempstead Wright) and Sam (John Bradley-West) are aware of Jon Snow’s true identity, but it will be season 8 before the King in the North finds out the truth!

