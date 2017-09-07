Kim Kardashian Vs. Daenerys Targaryen: Who Wears Silver Hair Better? Vote

Kim Kardashian looked like a queen when she stepped out at Tom Ford’s NYFW show on Sept. 6 rocking her silver-blonde hair. But can she compete with Khaleesi herself? Vote for your fave silver-haired goddess, here!

It’s a battle of the baddies! Kim Kardashian, 36, was giving us MAJOR Khaleesi vibes when she showed up to New York Fashion Week with a new icy ‘do on Sept. 6. She looked both tough and stunning with her new long silver-blonde hair parted down the middle and grazing her back. Combined with the black latex dress she was wearing, she looked like a super hot warrior princess! But, can she compare to out other fave queen?

Without question, Daenerys Targaryen is our fave character in Game of Thrones. Played by the beautiful Emilia Clarke, Khaleesi has been rocking long nearly-white hair since season 1, and she does it like a boss! Whether it’s worn in a long braid, or an intricate half-up-do, she always looks like perfection — even after battle! So which beautiful silver-haired superstar is your favorite? Make sure to vote! Click here for Khaleesi’s hottest pics.

Now that we’re thinking about it, Kim and Khaleesi have a lot more in common than just their striking hair color. They’re both strong, persistent, and know what they want. Plus, Dany has three dragons, and Kim may be about to have three kids! On Sept. 6 a new report claimed that Kim and Yeezy have a third child on the way via surrogate, who could be here as soon as Jan. 2018! Interestingly, that same year is likely when the finale season of GoT will premiere. The parallels are stunning!

HollywoodLifers, which blonde beauty rocks silver hair the best? Let us know what you think!