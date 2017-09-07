Kim Kardashian’s Pampering Her Surrogate With Massages, A Glam Squad & More

Now that a surrogate is reportedly carrying a daughter for Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, the reality star is treating her to a luxe lifestyle. We’ve got EXCLUSIVE details on how she’s getting massages, a private chef and more.

It sure pays off to be carrying the child of Kim Kardashian, 36, and Kanye West, 40. The couple reportedly have a daughter on the way in late January of 2018, and the surrogate who is having the couple’s third child is being treated to the Kardashians’ life of luxury. “Kim is extremely hands on with her surrogate, she wants her to be totally pampered at all times and is sharing all her best people with her. Kim’s arranged special pregnancy massages and she’s hired a nutritionist and private chef to oversee all her meals,” a family insider tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

“Kim’s also sharing her glam squad with her surrogate so she can feel her best in every way. Kim sees her as a member of the family right now, she’s so grateful and she wants to make sure it shows,” our source adds. The reality star has the best makeup and hair team around, so there’s nothing like making her surrogate feel extra beautiful about herself as the pregnancy moves further along. Click here to see pics of Kim and Kanye’s third year of marriage.

While reports have been swirling throughout the summer that Kim and Kanye had paid $113,000 to hire a surrogate to give 4-year-old North West and 1-year-old Saint West a sibling, TMZ reported on Sept. 6 that a third child is on the way. “Kim Kardashian and Kanye West will expand their brood by 1 come winter. We’re told baby #3 is due at the end of January,” they said. The site then followed up with another story claiming that the couple are expecting a second daughter! Aww, we know how much sisterhood means to the Kardashian ladies, so it’s only right that Nori have a little sister.

