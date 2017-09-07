Khloe Kardashian Uses A ‘Fitness Vibrator’ & You’re Going To Want One Too

If you’re looking for expert-approved workout tools, Khloe Kardashian is a good person to turn to — and she recently shared her favorite stretching tool that you’ll definitely be DYING to try!

Khloe Kardashian, 33, knows the importance of stretching before and after a grueling workout, and since she’s so big on exercising, she obviously has a ton of tips and tricks for her fans. In August, the 33-year-old took to Snapchat to reveal how she uses foam rollers while warming up and cooling down from a workout, and the one she’s been favoring lately actually vibrates while you use it! The tool is called a Vyper from the brand Hyperice, and is meant to reduce muscle soreness and stiffness, while also helping you gear up for a workout.

“This is one of my favorite things,” Khloe gushed in her Snap video. “I think any foam roller is great, but this one is super cool because it vibrates. So it gets into your muscles even more and it really loosens everything up. It’s my little trick because my legs are SO sore. When everyone asks me what foam rollers I use, I use a bunch, but this is the only vibrating one.” She shows off how she rolls her leg over the object, and it certainly does look soothing!

Khloe is a major fitness queen, and she’s constantly sharing videos of her workouts on social media. It’s no surprise that people are so interested in what she has to say, either — after all, her body transformation has been insane. She’s completely toned up her body in the last several years, and now flaunts an incredible six pack and super toned booty and legs. It’s truly inspiration, but Khloe is not shy about letting everyone know just how hard she’s worked, either. Slay, girl!

HollywoodLifers, will you use a fitness vibrator like Khloe Kardashian?!