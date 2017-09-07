Short hair, don’t care! Kendall Jenner and Gigi Hadid rocked ‘short hair’ on the Tom Ford runway — who wore the styling illusion better on the catwalk?

It was only the first day of New York Fashion Week, and already we’ve spotted some of our faves on the runway. Kendall Jenner and Gigi Hadid strut their stuff at the SS18 Tom Ford fashion show on Sept. 6 with faux pixie cuts. Their hair was styled in kind of an upside-down, folded style, making it look like a messy pixie. It gave the illusion of fringe bangs — very Kris Jenner! Both ladies looked hot on the runway with a dramatic black cat eye and pink lips. Their makeup was done with all Tom Ford cosmetics, and models on the runway wore the brand new fragrance, called “F*cking Fabulous,” which is now available online, starting at a cool $310 for 50ml.

Model Joan Smalls also rocked the runway as an A-list front row watched. Stars like Ciara, Kim Kardashian, Julianne Moore and Cindy Crawford all sat front row for the fashion show. It was a star studded event for sure! This is the first NYFW show for Tom Ford in a while, and to celebrate, he had a massive after party following the runway show. Models like Karlie Kloss hit the party for what was surely a great night! Tell us who you think rocked this short hairstyle better in the comments below and see more pictures of models on the runway at NYFW in the gallery attached.

HollywoodLifers, did you love seeing Kendall Jenner & Gigi Hadid on the Tom Ford runway?