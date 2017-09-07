Cindy Crawford’s Lookalike Daughter Kaia Gerber Makes Her NYFW Runway Debut For Calvin Klein

It was just a matter of time, as Cindy Crawford’s lookalike daughter Kaia just made her professional runway debut for Calvin Klein at NYFW on Sept. 7. We’ve got the pics of her first catwalk look.

Supermodel in the making alert! 16-year-old Kaia Gerber inherited her 51-year-old mother Cindy Crawford‘s gorgeous face and long limbs and now she’s taking the modeling world by storm in her very first runway show. She made her debut in for Calvin Klein at NYFW on Sept. 7, looking every inch the catwalk queen that her mother was back in the late ’80s and early ’90s. It was deja vu watching Kaia confidently strut and do a perfect walk in a pair of yellow satin trousers, black and white shirt and colorful blue turtleneck underneath.

Since she was clothed head toe and showing off no flesh, the focus was on her gorgeous face which is such a mini-Cindy. She looked so stunning as she wore her hair straight and parted down the middle, with a touch of a heavy brow over her piercing brown eyes. Kaia was so elated that she posted an Instagram pic of herself looking so fierce on the runway with the caption, “CALVIN KLEIN! there are no words to describe how I feel, I love you endlessly Raf!” in reference to the brand’s Chief Creative Officer Raf Simons, 49. See pics of Kaia and Cindy looking like twins.

Kaia is following in her mom’s footsteps in a literal sense, as Cindy was a runway favorite for Calvin Klein back in her day. Her mom hinted to our sister site Women’s Wear Daily in Aug. that her daughter was finally going to be hitting the runway after finally turning 16 on Sept. 3, which is the youngest age a model can be to walk in a NYFW runway show.

“She understands how exhausting your first show season can be. My advice to her — and it would be the same if she was going off to college or taking a job in a clothing store — is be on time, be professional, don’t be a diva, get off your phone. You’re around these incredibly talented people, soak up information, listen, watch, keep your eyes open, be present and enjoy it. Have fun. It’s fashion,” Cindy said. It’s crazy to think that on Sept. 5, Kaia was like any other 16-year-old celebrating getting her driver’s license. Two days later she’s the most buzzed about model at NYFW!

HollywoodLifers, do you think Kaia will end up being as big a model as her mom was?