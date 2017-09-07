Is Aaron Carter Suicidal? Police Make 4 Home Visits After Terrifying Anonymous Tip

It’s a worrisome week for Aaron Carter, who had multiple home visits from police after receiving an anonymous tip about his health. The tip claimed Carter purchased a gun and threatened to harm himself and others.

What is going on with Aaron Carter? The singer, 29, received four welfare visits from police this week, three of which were in a 24-hour span, according to legal documents [acquired by E! News]. On Wednesday night [Sept. 7], authorities at the St. Petersburg, Florida. police department received an anonymous call reporting a suicide threat involving Carter. Police then responded, where they arrived at the singer’s home at 10:01 PM, according to the police docs. However, their visit didn’t involve any contact with Carter.

Here’s what the call detailed and how the first police visit went down, as stated in the police docs — The anonymous caller claimed Carter told a friend he was going to kill himself. The claims went further, detailing that Carter threatened to take Dusters, Klonopin, and Xanax. The caller also claimed that Carter recently tried to buy a gun and made threats of harm against others, including his family. When police arrived to the singer’s home they observed a vehicle parked out front with the home’s window blinds open. However, there was no answer at the door. Police were able to see into a bedroom and part of a hallway, but they never came in contact with Carter.

After the first visit, the docs stated that there was no odor and no signs of distress inside, and the situation appeared to be OK.

Backtracking a bit, as mentioned above, police visited Carter’s home four times, one of which was explained above. The three other visits occurred in a span of 24 hours from Tuesday, Sept. 5 into Wednesday, Sept. 6. According to the docs, here’s what happened:

Visit No. 1 — Police arrived at Carter’s home at 11:47 AM [Tuesday], but no one appeared to be home when they knocked.

Visit No. 2 — Police later returned to Carter’s home at 2:12 PM [Tuesday], after the anonymous caller [which the site does not state if this person is the same caller as above] claimed that the singer was in need of a psychiatric evaluation after he refused medical treatment and transport to be checked by a doctor after he was in a car accident on Tuesday. As you may know, Carter took to Twitter to let fans know that he totaled his BMW M4 on Sept. 5. Although he was shaken up by the “terrible accident,” Carter admitted that he was OK. His rep also told E! that no one was seriously injured in the accident.

Visit No. 3 — Police arrived at Carter’s home for a third welfare check at 4:18 AM [Wednesday]. According to the docs, when police got to his home, all of the lights were on. However, upon their arrival, the lights were quickly turned off and someone inside the house pulled down the blinds.

Carter has since taken to Twitter [on Sept. 7], where he went on a Tweet-spree, answering fan questions. In some replies about media reports involving this situation, he kept things brief, but called the reports “appalling.”

Carter’s troubling week came after he was arrested on suspicion of DUI back in July. Just before that, he landed in the hospital, where he hinted that he was treated for exhaustion. We’re thinking of Carter and hoping this is all just a big misunderstanding.

