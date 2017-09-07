‘I Love Kellie Pickler’ Preview: Kellie Sneaks Away From Softball Practice & Leaves Kyle Hanging

HollywoodLife.com has a brand-new EXCLUSIVE sneak peek of the Sept. 7 episode of ‘I Love Kellie Pickler!’ Kellie suddenly feels the need for speed when softball practice gets a little boring!

Kellie Pickler’s adorable hubby, Kyle Jacobs, is helping her get ready for a celebrity softball game by getting her in the batting cage. As expected, Kellie goofs around while practicing. She gets in a few hits, but then she heads inside for what she calls a bathroom break. “While Kyle is showing me how it’s done in the batting cage, we were able to sneak off and go have some real fun,” Kellie says in our EXCLUSIVE clip.

Instead of going to the bathroom, she decides to hit the track for some go-karting fun with her childhood friend, Genny. They have a blast! Kyle then catches Kellie and Genny racing around the track! “Hey, we’re supposed to be practicing!” he yells! Sometimes you just need a break!

I Love Kellie Pickler is in the middle of its third season and not slowing down at all. Watching Kellie and Kyle’s shenanigans is always so much fun. The new episode airs Sept. 7 at 11 p.m. ET on CMT. You’re going to be seeing a lot more of the country singer this year! Her new talk show, Pickler & Ben, is set to premiere on Sept. 18 according to Rolling Stone. She’ll be hosting alongside TV personality Ben Aaron. Kellie is hilarious and so vivacious. She’s going to make such a great host!

HollywoodLifers, how are you liking this season of I Love Kellie Pickler? Let us know!