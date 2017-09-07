Hurricane Irma: Are You In Its Destructive Path & What You Can Do To Stay Safe

Worried that you’re in the path of Hurricane Irma? Here’s an update on where it’s headed and what you can do to prepare.

Fearful that Hurricane Irma might be heading into your town? You’re right to be concerned. This massive category 5 storm is already considered one of the largest on record. With 185 mph winds sustained for over 37 hours, according to USA Today, Hurricane Irma’s size is only matched by its intensity and if you’re nearby, you need to be prepared. Here’s what we know about the already historic storm and what you can do to stay safe. Take a look at the damage caused by the hurricane right here.

Irma cut through the island of Barbuda, leveling 90% of the island’s structures and doing serious damage on nearby Anguilla, Puerto Rico and St. Martin. Next it looks to be headed for the Turks and Ciacos Islands and then the coast of Florida. Mandatory evacuations have been issued in Florida and Georgia in the coastal areas. If you live in central or southern Florida, it would be wise to prepare to evacuate as soon as possible. But before doing so, make sure you secure windows, try to move electronics to high places, bottle water and make a plan to keep valuables safe.

As of this reporting, meteorologists believe Irma will arrive in southern Florida on Sunday morning (Sept. 10) as a category 4 and is expected to hit Miami, which could cause enormous damage due to the boom in development in recent years. If you’re in the path of the storm hopefully you are planning your evacuation, which should also include preparing an emergency kit. Your kit should include water, food, an emergency whistle, a dust mask and solar charges. Head to the New York Times for a full breakdown on what else to include. So far, the death toll is at 13, including Zander Venezia, 16, a pro surfer whose life was tragically ended while surfing off the coast of Barbados on Sept. 7. But, sadly, it is expected to rise as emergency crews explore affected areas. If predictions put you in the path of Irma, don’t wait to take action.

