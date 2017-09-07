Halsey Fans, Take Note: Heather Brave’s New Single ‘Like A Wave’ Will Have You Hooked

If you’re a Halsey or Daya devotee, listen up — Heather Brave’s ‘Like A Wave’ is about to become your new favorite. HollywoodLife.com is exclusively premiering it here!

Singer/songwriter Heather Brave cites Lily Allen, Regina Spektor and Christina Aguilera as influences, and when you hear her amazing voice, you’ll see that she can keep up with all of them! Watch the lyric video for Heather’s new single “Like A Wave” above, and read on for our exclusive interview!

What’s the inspiration behind “Like A Wave?”

“Like a Wave” is about knowing in seconds that there’s a really intense energy between you and someone else. I met this guy in a guitar store in LA, and I knew that there was kind of an electricity. You know when you feel it. This song is about finding that and then being strong enough to say, “You know what? I’m just going for it.”

Do you have more music coming soon?

I’ve been working these past few months writing so much, and it has felt really transformative. I’ve been writing both in NYC and in Nashville with some awesome people, and I feel like these songs are such a transparent look at what I have to say. More is definitely coming soon, with all kinds of flavors!

Are you thinking about a tour?

My music is so representative of how I feel right now, and there’s nothing I want more than to see how that connects with people in-person. I’m ready to see it come to life. Also, I love my band with all of my heart. If you’re reading this, Hi, my band! You’re the best.

Who would you love to collaborate with one day?

Jon Bellion, one thousand percent. He tells stories with sounds. It goes light years beyond only using the lyrics. Would also be very down for a duet with Julia Michaels!

Anything else in the pipeline you want us to know about?

More is coming. This is just the beginning!

Keep up with Heather Brave here.