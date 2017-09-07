Gigi Hadid Goes Out With Zayn’s Name Embossed On The Butt Of Her Jeans

OMG! Isn’t this the cutest thing ever? Gigi Hadid showed major support for her man, Zayn Malik, as she was pictured walking around NYC on Sept. 5, wearing a pair of denim jeans with the singer’s name written on the back pocket!

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik are always giving us serious couple goal vibes, and the 22-year-old model proved that even further on Sept. 5, when she was pictured walking around New York City with the singer’s name stitched across the back pocket in bright yellow. Isn’t that the sweetest thing ever? She must have been trying to give her man some extra buzz, just two days before he released his hot new single, “Dusk Till Dawn.” The song, which we’ve listened to over and over again this morning is fire, and so are these jeans! Now… if only we could get a pair of our own.

We must also note — this isn’t the first time Gigi and Zayn have shown their support for each other (obviously). Just recently, we EXCLUSIVELY learned that Zayn was desperate to defend Gigi against some haters. As we previously told you, she was accused of being “racist” after she posted a controversial video of herself imitating a small Buddha doll by squinting for the camera. After Gig was invited to walk the runway at the Victoria’s Secret show in China later this year, fans started attacking her. “Zayn is furious people are accusing Gigi of being racist,” a source close to the supermodel told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “He’s begging her to let him go on a Twitter rant defending her but she’s asked him to stay quiet for now. She doesn’t want him feeding the trolls.”

No wonder she’s wearing his name on her jeans — isn’t he the best boyfriend ever?! See the pic of Gigi’s jeans below!

