Gigi Wardrobe Malfunction: Flashes Her Bra In Silky Scarlet Jumpsuit — Sexy Pics

So hot! Gigi Hadid accidentally gave New Yorkers the briefest peek at her bra while leaving her apartment in a sexy jumpsuit! Check out the smoldering pics right here!

New York Fashion Week has arrived once again meaning the hottest names in Hollywood and the fashion world are converging on the Big Apple to make an appearance at the coveted slew of events! Gigi’s Hadid‘s bra also made an appearance as the slender cover girl left her swanky NYC digs on the way to the fashion week fun! Dressed in a silky scarlet jumpsuit that could have easily been mistaken for a robe if not for the leggings, Gigi’s underwear slipped into view for the briefest moment! Head here for loads more stills of the gorgeous bombshell!

This is hardly the first time Gigi has accidentally shown passersby more than she intended! Back in 2015, she inadvertently flashed her clothed crotch while crossing an NYC street in a skimpy black dress! And during the Versace fashion show in February 2016, one of her nipples made a full-on appearance as she walked the runway! Then, later that year she gave onlookers an eye-full of her bra while strolling about town with her now-bald fella Zayn Malik, 24!

Speaking of Gigi’s hunky boyfriend, she was spotted flaunting her steamy relationship with Zayn in a pretty fashion-forward way on Sept. 5! While once against making her way through NYC, she proudly wore her musical man’s name embossed on the butt of her jeans in gold lettering! This couple is simply too cute for words! Also, we’re pretty curious whose idea this was! Now, when is Zayn going to get his “Gigi” tattoo!? It feels inevitable at this point!

HollywoodLifers, are you loving or loathing this bright ensemble?! Tell us your thoughts below!