Did George R.R. Martin Give Away Huge Clue About Jon Snow’s Name In 2011 ‘GoT’ Book?

George R.R. Martin, you’re a sly guy. One ‘Game of Thrones’ points out that the author may have hinted at Jon Snow’s real name in one of his ‘A Song of Ice & Fire’ books. Take a look at this passage and prepare for your mind to be blown.

Reddit user DeeHi points out a very telling conversation between Aemon Targaryen and Jon Snow in George R.R. Martin’s A Dance With Dragons. Aemon was telling Jon about the advice he gave to his brother Aegon V Targaryen, who was nicknamed Egg. Aegon V was one of the many Targaryens to sit on the Iron Throne. Jon Snow’s real name, Aegon Targaryen, was revealed in the season 7 finale, but did George drop a clue about the name as far back as 2011? Read this excerpt from A Dance With Dragons:

“‘Allow me to give my lord one last piece of counsel,’ the old man had said, ‘the same counsel I once gave my brother when we parted for the last time. He was three-and-thirty when the Great Council chose him to mount the Iron Throne. A man grown with sons of his own, yet in some ways still a boy. Egg had an innocence to him, a sweetness we all loved. Kill the boy within you, I told him the day I took ship for the Wall. It takes a man to rule. An Aegon, not an Egg. Kill the boy and let the man be born.’ The old man felt Jon’s face. ‘You are half the age that Egg was, and your own burden is crueler one, I fear. You will have little joy of your command, but I think you have the strength in you to do the things that must be done. Kill the boy, Jon Snow. Winter is almost upon us. Kill the boy and let the man be born.'”

The fan writes the “fact that Aemon’s brother Aegon happened to be the King on the Iron Throne and Jon is an Aegon, who is the heir to Iron Throne, is pretty clear hinting now in retrospect.” DeeHi makes a solid point. Aemon compares Jon Snow to Aegon, and in a very subtle way, George hints at Jon Snow’s real name by having Aemon give Jon the exact same advice he gave the former king. At least on the show, Jon Snow/Aegon is the rightful heir to the Iron Throne. If he finds out about his true identity, Jon will be the sixth Aegon Targaryen to rule Westeros. Jon admired Aemon and won’t forget his words.

