Surprise! G-Eazy called up his pals Cardi B and A$AP Rocky for a sizzling new collaboration, and it’s just what we needed to bring us into the long weekend. Listen to ‘No Limit’ here!

Cardi B, G-Eazy and A$AP Rocky are a total dream team on “No Limit,” which dropped today, Sept. 7, and we’re here for it. Fans were given a heads-up that the track was on its way when G-Eazy surprised fans at his Bud Light’s Dive Bar Tour show in New Orleans on Aug. 30 by bringing Cardi out to perform, and fortunately we didn’t have to wait long! Listen to “No Limit” below.

“Brought Jersey to NOLA and made a big film tonight,” G-Eazy wrote on Instagram after his show in Louisiana, where he also brought out Halsey as a surprise performer. “Thank you @budlight + @iamhalsey & @iamcardib for making all this happen,” he added. G-Eazy and A$AP sound amazing on the “No Limit” chorus, while G trades verses with the “Bodak Yellow” rapper. So good!

Finally, G’s upcoming third album The Beautiful and The Damned is due this fall, and we can’t wait! Check out an excerpt of the lyrics to “No Limit:”

No limit I’m a f*cking soldier, yeah

Always lit, yeah I’m never sober

It’s been three days in a row, your b*tch coming over

Told that b*tch to kick rock, she act like it’s a boulder

Rari, shopping

Let me, cop it

B*tch I’m, poppin

I need, options

Ain’t no, stopping

Album, dropping

Got the city on fire

B*tch lying on me like she tired

I might have to f*ck around and call Kamaiyah

Hoe stirring up the pot, Jambalaya

