Dean Unglert Defends ‘BiP’ Love Triangle: I Feel Bad, But I Wouldn’t Do Anything Differently

Dean Unglert was caught between Danielle Lombard and Kristina Schulman on ‘Bachelor in Paradise,’ and quickly went from ‘Bachelorette’ fan favorite to villain. But he’s seeing the silver lining.

“As bad as it sounds I don’t think I would do anything differently,” Dean Unglert, 26, admitted to HollywoodLife.com exclusively at an end of Summer charity event benefitting Restore Dignity on Sept. 6. “I think I made horrible choices and I feel incredibly bad about the way Kristina [Schulman] was treated and Danielle [Lombard] even, but had I not done that I wouldn’t have been able to see first hand how poorly I treated them. Looking back I am using it as a learning lesson and a time to grow up. Had I not done what I did, I wouldn’t realize I am continuing the behavior and I wouldn’t understand that I needed to change.”

He also added that on The Bachelor, he was looked at as the perfect man — which he’s not. “The positive silver lining from all this negativity that I have been receiving on Bachelor in Paradise is that I can now step out more and be uninhibited in my actions,” he said. “Obviously I won’t be malicious in my actions, but you have to walk in the confines of the edit you receive. During Rachel [Lindsay]‘s season everyone thought I was this perfect person, but none of us are perfect, especially me, so it is nice to have my faults, I guess, expressed on TV because it allows me to be more authentic in my own everyday life.”

He admits that he didn’t think he was doing anything wrong, but it has been hard to watch it back. “It was like damn, you suck! You’re an asshole, you know,” he told us, before adding that it’s been eye opening. As for if he’s dating now, he admitted, “I haven’t had many romantic relationships progress from Paradise or Rachel’s season.”

However, maybe he still has a chance with Kristina? Speaking to Us magazine, he said the two had to sit down and talk after the show ended. “Hopefully there’s a time that we can figure it out and see what happens from there,” he told Us. “But we’re just for now casually talking and seeing if there’s anything there.”

