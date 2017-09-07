Bella Hadid, Kendall Jenner & More Rock Baggy Jeans — See All-Star Denim Looks

Baggy jeans take a confident woman to pull them off — and these ladies do it flawlessly! Kendall Jenner, Bella Hadid, and more absolutely slay the boyfriend denim trend, and they’re giving us tons of fall outfit inspo! Click through our gallery to see for yourself.

This look certainly isn’t everyone’s cup of tea, but these girls make us want to give it a try! Baggy boyfriend jeans have a slouchy cool-girl vibe that hangs causally away from the body. Supermodels like Bella Hadid and Kendall Jenner, and Heidi Klum have all made the trend their own, and we’re living for it! Click through the gallery of stars in denim, above.

Bella took to Instagram on Sept. 7 to give fans a behind-the-scenes glimpse of her CHROMEHEARTS+BELLA eye-wear shoot, and she was slaying a pair of baggy jeans. The slouchy pants had tears in the knees, and looked edgy paired with a slinky satin tank top with a sexy open back. It definitely helps to wear something figure-defining on top when you’re going for this over-sized trend on the bottom — you don’t want to completely lose your shape!

Bella certainly isn’t the first to try the daring look. Kendall is often spotted rocking baggy jeans that looks great with her slender frame. In New York City on Sept. 7, she paired the jeans with heels, a white crop-top and a huge green wool coat. We love this look because it’s unique and edgy, but you could still totally rock it in a job interview.

44-year-old Heidi proves that this style has no age limits. She was spotted on Sept. 7 in NYC for Fashion Week rocking big faded pants, a blue button down shirt, and a big black scarf. We like this causal combo for running errands on weekends and hanging out with pals. Chic and comfy! Click through the gallery above to see more stars rocking baggy jeans.

HollywoodLifers, do you think the boyfriend jeans look? Let us know!