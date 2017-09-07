Blake Shelton Gushes About Marriage & Babies With Gwen Stefani In New Song ‘I’ll Name The Dogs’

New music from Blake Shelton is here! The country superstar dropped his hot new track, ‘I’ll Name The Dogs,’ on Sept. 8, and it’s a super sweet tribute to his future with Gwen Stefani. Take a listen here!

It’s been over a year since Blake Shelton, 40, dropped his most recent album, If I’m Honest, and now, we’re finally getting a taste of some brand new music. Just three days after announcing his new single, “I’ll Name The Dogs,” the 40-year-old dropped the song on Sept. 8, and we’re already obsessed. The song is clearly showing love to his girlfriend, Gwen Stefani, 47, and while it’s super mushy and romantic, it’s also funky and fun. Scroll down to listen.

The song is basically a love letter to Gwen, talking about their future together enjoying the simple things, and he talks about getting married and having kids! “I’m talkin’ you and me with the same street name. Same last name, same everything,” he sings. “You name the babies and I’ll name the dogs, yeah.” OMG! We’re officially melting over here.

Before releasing the song, Blake revealed on Twitter that it reminded him of “back in the day,” and that’s exactly the vibe the song gives. He even challenged fans to find the oldest photo of him they could, and played along by changing his Twitter avatar to a throwback photo of Gwen. Meanwhile, Gwen showed her support for the new music by making the “I’ll Name The Dogs” album art her new profile picture AND sharing the news about the song with multiple ‘clapping’ emojis. She’s so supportive!

Blake was open about the fact that his 2016 album was about the demise of his relationship with Miranda Lambert, followed by his new romance with Gwen. Since then, he and the 47-year-old have been going strong, so we can only assume that she’ll be a major source of his inspiration this time around, too. This fall, Blake will return as a judge on season 13 of The Voice, so chances are, we’ll get to see a performance of this song once the show goes live. Stay tuned!

