Jamie Foxx & Katie Holmes’ Romance Hidden For Years: Was It Because Of Tom Cruise?

After reportedly dating for four years, Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx finally went public with their relationship. But why did they hide things for so long? This report claims it all had to do with Katie’s divorce from Tom Cruise!

Katie Holmes, 38, and Jamie Foxx, 49, were first photographed together in 2013, and it didn’t take long for dating rumors to surface. Since then, they’ve tried to keep their rumored relationship on the down low by covering their faces and keeping apart when they’ve been photographed out together and even flat-out denying the romance. That all changed this week, though — cameras caught them holding hands and frolicking on the beach on Labor Day, making it pretty clear that this is the real deal. So…why the wait? Apparently, it all had to do with a clause in Katie’s 2012 divorce settlement with Tom Cruise!

The actress reportedly signed papers stating that she would not “embarrass” her ex by “talking about him or Scientology or publicly dating another man for five years after the divorce,” according to a RadarOnline report from 2016. The math isn’t hard: 2012 was five years ago, which is why Katie and Jamie may have waited until now to go public. “She’s allowed to date, but she cannot do so in a public fashion, and she’s not supposed to let any boyfriend near their daughter, Suri,” Radar‘s source said at the time. “Katie wanted out of the marriage so badly, she agreed to the terms — and got $4.8 million in child support, plus another $5 million for herself.” The report claims that Katie would lose the money if she broke the terms of the settlement.

Katie and Jamie have been very careful about staying private throughout the last four years, and they reportedly wore disguises and sat hunched over in cars so they wouldn’t be seen together. Hopefully these new photos mean that will all change now, though!

