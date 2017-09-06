Freddie Mercury: 5 Things To Know About The Queen Rocker Rami Malek Is Playing

‘Mr. Robot’ star Rami Malek is playing the late Freddie Mercury in the Queen biopic ‘Bohemian Rhapsody,’ and we’re shook over how similar the two look. Amidst the exciting first pic of Rami in the film, here’s everything you need to know about Freddie!

Freddie Mercury is widely regarded to be one of the greatest singers in history, and ahead of Rami Malek‘s portrayal of him in the Queen biopic Bohemian Rhapsody (due Dec. 2018), HollywoodLife.com is helping you brush up on everything there is to know about the late musician! (See the first pic of Rami as Freddie below.)

1. He’s responsible for some of the best hits of all time. With his rock band Queen, Freddie wrote iconic jams like “Bohemian Rhapsody”, “Killer Queen”, “Somebody to Love”, “Don’t Stop Me Now”, “Crazy Little Thing Called Love”, and “We Are the Champions,” among others.

2. Freddie died at just 45 years old. He passed away in Nov. 1991 due to bronchial pneumonia resulting from AIDS, which he reportedly was diagnosed with in April 1987. He kept his condition extremely private, and his final days in front of the camera can be seen in the video for “These Are the Days of Our Lives.” He died at his home in Kensington, London.

3. Queen released an album after his death. Made in Heaven, which is “dedicated to the immortal spirit of Freddie Mercury,” features Freddie’s final recordings, as well as outtakes and other unreleased material. It came out in Nov. 1995.

4. Freddie has won tons of awards. He was posthumously awarded the Brit Award for Outstanding Contribution to British Music in 1992, and was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2001 as a member of Queen. The band has received many other awards and nominations, which you can check out here.

5. His legacy continues to touch lives every day. Freddie’s songs are constantly covered by contemporary bands, including Panic! At the Disco and Foo Fighters. Next, Mr. Robot star Rami Malek will play the legend in a biopic about Queen’s history.

.@ItsRamiMalek teased…“I just had my make up, hair and costume tests as Freddie Mercury. Pics coming soon…” We didn't have to wait long. pic.twitter.com/0WGbySiToD — Queen (@QueenWillRock) September 6, 2017

HollywoodLifers, are you excited for Bohemian Rhapsody? Tell us if you think Rami will do a great job!