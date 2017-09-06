Barbuda: 5 Things To Know About Island Slammed By Hurricane Irma & Wild Videos Of Storm

Hurricane Irma has hit the Caribbean, and the island of Barbuda was rocked with 185 mph winds and crazy rain on Sept. 5. Check out insane videos of the storm and get to know more about Barbuda here.

In a matter of days, Tropical Storm Irma has turned into a massive hurricane, with winds of 185 miles per hour sweeping through the Caribbean on Sept. 5. Barbuda was hit by the storm on the morning of Sept. 5, and the hurricane’s eye was bigger than the entire island, according to CNN. The category five hurricane is leaving massive destruction in its wake, and is expected to continue its path toward St. Maarten, Puerto Rico, Turks and Caicos and the Bahamas. As of now, it’s unclear whether or not the U.S. will get hit, but evacuations have already begun in Florida. Here’s what you need to know about Barbuda:

1. Barbuda is a very small island. The island of Barbuda, which is located just north of Antigua, has a population of only around 1,600, and the entire island only features one town called Codrington. A majority of the residents of Barbuda live in Codrington, and although the people are known for treating guests with hospitality, it is not a major destination for tourists. Many of the roads are unpaved throughout the island, although that is slowly starting to change over time.

2. There aren’t many ways to get on or off the island. Codrington has an airport that is served by ABM Air, but you can only get there by traveling to Antigua first. You can also take the Barbuda Express ferry from Antigua, although that docks pretty far from Condrington.

3. Its main attraction is a frigate bird colony. Barbuda is one of the only places in the world where you can view frigate birds at close range. Visitors can take a tour of the bird colony on the island, which is recommended since there are very few other tourist attractions. There are LOTS of beaches where tourists do spend time, though.

4. Barbuda didn’t gain its independence until 1981. The island became independent as part of the state of Antigua and Barbuda on Nov. 1, 1981

5. It will likely suffer major damage from Irma. Unfortunately, the homes and buildings on Barbuda are not built with concrete foundations or are poorly constructed, making them susceptible to wind damage. There will likely have to be a major recovery effort on the island after this storm.

