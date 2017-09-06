Kim Kardashian & Kanye West’s 3rd Baby Reportedly Due In January

Kim Kardashian & Kanye West’s family will reportedly get a new addition this winter! In fact, a new report claims Kim’s surrogate will give birth as early as January! Is anyone else shook?

Kim Kardashian, 36, and Kanye West, 40, are apparently growing their family, with a new baby arriving via surrogate this January, according to TMZ. “Kim Kardashian and Kanye West will expand their brood by 1 come Winter,” the media outlet reported on Sept. 6. “We’re told baby #3 is due at the end of January.” SO exciting, right? This means North West, 4, and Saint West, 1, will have a new sibling in just four months! Click here to see pics of Kim and Kanye’s third year of marriage.

As HollywoodLife.com previously told you, Kim and Kanye reportedly hired a surrogate to carry their third child, as Kim’s medical condition — placenta accreta — could become life-threatening during another pregnancy. Kim suffered from placenta accreta when she was expecting Saint, and the condition turned extremely serious. So to be on the safe side, Kimye reportedly decided to hire a third party in order to fulfill their family-of-four dreams. The megastars paid $45k for their surrogate, according to the publication, and the woman has a long list of things she’s not allowed to do.

For example, the surrogate is prohibited from smoking, drinking or doing drugs during the pregnancy. She also can’t go into hot tubs, dye her hair, or eat raw fish. The alleged agreement also reportedly states that Kim and Kanye will “assume the legal and parental responsibilities for any child … that may possess any congenital or other abnormalities or defects.” If there are multiple babies, the surrogate will get $5,000 for each additional child.

That “multiple babies” clause may actually come in handy, as we have sources who say the surrogate is in fact pregnant with more than one baby! “Kim and Kanye are excited and happy as they are expecting twins with the help of a surrogate,” a longtime friend of the Kardashians told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY back in July. “Kim has always wanted twins, and due to health issues has needed the help of a surrogate to make her dreams a reality. It is very early on in the pregnancy so it will be a while before they make anything public.”

While Saint’s still too young to understand what’s going on, apparently North is super excited about becoming a two-time sibling. “Kim has been extra careful explaining to young North the miracle of birth and their special plans to grow their family,” another insider revealed to us EXCLUSIVELY. “Kim and Kanye even gave a special name to the surrogate mommy calling her their ‘Angel Carrier,’ which makes things easier for North to understand. It is all new experience for super excited North who can’t wait to meet the new addition to the West family.” Aw!

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — are you surprised Kim and Kanye’s little one is reportedly due so soon?