Now that’s a ring! ‘Bachelor In Paradise’ fans got their first glimpse of Taylor Nolan’s gorgeous engagement ring from Derek Peth in this brand-new preview of the finale!

The season 4 finale of Bachelor In Paradise is going to feature one romantic engagement! Derek Peth, 29, is going to get down on one knee and propose Taylor Nolan, 24, with one stunning starkler. The promo shows Derek opening up a ring box and unveiling the massive diamond he picked out for the love of his life. No other engagements are reported to go down during the aftershow, so this has to be Taylor’s ring!

Derek and Taylor have been the most stable relationship this season on Bachelor In Paradise. When twins Emily, 24, and Haley Ferguson, 24, arrived in Mexico during the Sept. 5 episode, Amanda Stanton, 27, told them right off the bat that Derek was off limits. She deemed Taylor and Derek the next “Jade [Roper] and Tanner [Tolbert].” Jade and Tanner also got engaged during the Bachelor In Paradise season 3 finale and now have a baby girl, Emmy! Let’s hope Derek and Taylor continue to follow in Jade and Tanner’s footsteps!

The newly-engaged Bachelor In Paradise couple has had their fair share of drama while filming BiP. In addition to the Corinne Olympios, 24, and DeMario Jackson, 30, drama that nearly derailed the season, Derek and Taylor had to deal with some relationship bumps along the way. After a nasty fight, Derek told Taylor, “F**k you.” She then admitted that she had been in an emotionally abusive relationship in the past, and Derek’s words had hurt her. Derek apologized and the couple’s relationship got stronger because of their struggle. Watch Derek and Taylor get their fairytale ending during the Bachelor In Paradise season 4 finale, airing Monday, Sept. 11, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Taylor’s engagement ring? Let us know!