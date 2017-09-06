Does T.I. Want A 3-Way With BFFs Tiny & Blac Chyna? He Thinks They’re Both ‘Sexy & Hot’

Tiny and Blac Chyna have been hanging out recently, and T.I. has taken notice! HollywoodLife.com has even heard EXCLUSIVELY that he’s shown interest in having a threesome with the ladies!

As T.I. and Tiny continue to keep us guessing about the status of their relationship, the 41-year-old seems to be re-developing a close friendship with Blac Chyna. The friendship has T.I. intrigued, and a source close to the on-off couple tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY that he’s “open” to having a threesome with the women. “They are both sexy, hot MILfs and he thinks it is great that they get along so well,” our insider explains. “He finds Blac incredibly attractive, and he fell in love with Tiny because she’s always had an open mind when it came to sensual experiences, so a three-way between them is a possibility. The situation would have to be just right.”

However, there is some hesitation there. “T.I. is worried about how it could affect his relationship with Tiny, though,” our source says. “A threesome sounds fun, but it could go sideways real quick. More than anything, his relationship with Tiny is the most important thing to him, so he wouldn’t want to mess that up for one night.” Interestingly, just earlier this summer, Blac’s ex, Rob Kardashian, started a wild rumor that the trio had actually had a Menage e Trois before. After T.I. criticized Rob for airing out his dirty laundry with Blac on Instagram, the reality star fired back with accusations of a threesome between the rapper, Tiny and Chyna.

When T.I. was asked about the allegations a few days later, he never did flat out deny them. Instead, he just slammed Rob for telling Blac’s business to the world. “If a woman entrusts you, man, and confides in you, man, with secrets and stuff, you don’t do that,” he ranted. “Secrets are sacred. That’s a whole next level of f***boy s***.”

It definitely seems like a threesome could lead to a bit of dangerous territory for this trio, but then again, if they have done it before, they may already be familiar with dealing with the aftermath

HollywoodLifers, do you think T.I. ever had a threesome with Blac and Tiny?