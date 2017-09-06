Selena Gomez Putting Album On Hold For The Weeknd — Why He’s ‘More Important’

Selena Gomez is a busy woman, and she wants to take a little break, we’ve learned EXCLUSIVELY. While she’s got a new album on the way, she’s delaying the release for just a little while she hangs with The Weeknd!

Fans are freaking out about Selena Gomez, 25, finally releasing her next album. But they may have to wait just a little bit longer. The singer has already released three singles from the album — “Fetish”, “Bad Liar”, and “It Ain’t Me”, and each one has been better than the last! Though her career is on fire right now, the long-awaited followup to 2015’s Revival will have to wait while she focuses on her personal life. That means spending extra time with boyfriend The Weeknd, 27, before they separate to work on major protects!

“Selena is totally in love with The Weeknd and has made following her heart her number one priority. Selena has delayed the release of her new album so that she can spend more time loving and caring for Weeknd, who is gearing up to get back on the road,” a source close to Selena told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Selena only wants to spend time with Abel before she starts shooting her next film, so she has put creating more music on hold, as well as having to travel in support of a new album.”

That must be why the couple skipped the MTV Video Music Awards! They were both MIA from the awards show, even though The Weeknd was supposed to perform, and was up for four awards! Selena’s about to shoot Woody Allen’s highly-anticipated new film in New York City, so this is the perfect time to chill a little. Selena isn’t putting The Weeknd before her career, per say, but rather ensuring that she has a healthy work-life balance. Selena got overwhelmed during her Revival world tour in 2015, and it affected her health. She had to take a break to focus on her health and recharge. Having some well deserved time with her guy, especially when things are about to get crazy busy, is going to be so nice!

HollywoodLife.com has reached out to Selena’s rep for comment.

HollywoodLifers, are you bummed that Selena’s delaying the release of her next album? Let us know!