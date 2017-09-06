Scott Disick Reportedly Raced To Hospital After Police Rush To His Home

Scott Disick has been globe-trotting and partying with different women all summer long, and it looks like it all caught up to him in August when police were called to his home. After their arrival, the reality star was rushed to the hospital.

“On August 18, [the Los Angeles Fire Department] responded to a call from the home of Scott Disick,” a spokesperson for LAFD told RadarOnline. “He was transported to a local hospital shortly after the Lost Hills Sheriff arrived to the scene. No other information is available.” It’s unclear how long Scott stayed in the hospital or what exactly he was admitted for. However, he has been known to throw parties at the Hidden Hills home where the fire department was called to. Additionally, it is being reported by TheBlast.com that Scott was placed on an involuntary 5150 hold, although this information has not been confirmed by authorities.

Interestingly, Scott was absent on Instagram from Aug. 13 until Aug. 22, but he’s been very active on his social media page ever since. So, hatever happened, it does not seem like the Lord stayed in the hospital long. He was also photographed out with his son, Reign Disick, 2, in Los Angeles on Aug. 30, and if something super serious had happened, it’s not likely that Kourtney Kardashian, 38, would want him to be alone with the kids.

At the beginning of the summer, the 38-year-old reportedly banned Scott from spending time with the kids after his partying spree in Cannes and throughout Europe. At the time, he was photographed with various women, including Bella Thorne, 19, and seemed to not have a care in the world about the family he’d left at home. However, the two got to a better place by July, and reunited in Nantucket for a vacation with the kids.

It’s been a tumultuous two years for Kourtney and Scott since their July 2015 breakup, and although there have been many times where we thought they might get back together, a family trip to Costa Rica earlier this year completely ended that possibility. Scott brought another girl on the vacation, leaving Kourtney LIVID, and afterward, she promised him that they were done for good. Now, sadly, it looks like he may be acting out once again.

