Scott Disick 911 Call: Security Guard Pleads For Help After Star Allegedly ‘Got Drunk’

The 911 call that sent Scott Disick, 34, to the hospital has been released and it’s absolutely terrifying. As HollywoodLife.com previously reported, the celeb was rushed to the hospital on Aug. 18 by the Los Angeles Fire Department after they responded to a call from his home. Now a recording of a security guard calling the emergency number to report that the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star was allegedly so drunk that the people around him knew he needed to get medical attention ASAP. You can listen to the recording in the clip below!

In the call, obtained by The Blast, a security guard can be heard telling an emergency dispatcher that Scott “got drunk and they told me to call.” The caller also says in a very serious tone that “someone needs to take him to the hospital.” An incident report obtained by the outlet shows that the father of three and Kourtney Kardashian‘s ex was taken out of his house on a gurney and transported to the hospital where he was kept on a 5150 psychiatric hold. The document also states that Scott was put onto the stretcher in the Semi-Fowler’s position, a precaution that is taken to minimize the possibility of a patient choking.

LACFD inspector Richard Licon told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY on Sept. 6, when news first broke of the incident, “We were dispatched at 4:56 in the evening. We arrived at 5:03 p.m. to the 5500 block of Bill Cody Rd. When our engine and paramedic arrived, we requested Sheriff assistance for a possible 5150. The reason we requested police was because the individual was violent and belligerent.” Click here to see pics of Scott partying hard in Miami with half-naked girls.

