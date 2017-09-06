Robert Pattinson & Kristen Stewart Reportedly Talking ‘All The Time’: Will They Reunite?

Is this the return of Robsten? Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart could be getting back together, according to a new report! The exes are reportedly chatting on the phone ‘all the time’!

He’s not just down for a Twilight reunion; Robert Pattinson, 31, allegedly wants to reconnect with his former costar and girlfriend Kristen Stewart, 27! Rob and Kristen have been plagued by reunion rumors since the day they broke up in 2013, but a source who spoke to Life & Style magazine says that this time, it may be the real deal! Rob and Kristen are reportedly chatting up a storm right now. And they’re not just catching up on old times, according to the magazine; they’re allegedly becoming closer than ever!

“Robert and Kristen are talking [on the phone] all the time,” the source told Life & Style. “Robert and Kristen have become very close again. Rob’s pals would love to see them back together.” While we hope that Robsten becomes a thing again, there’s a few problems with this report. Kristen is currently dating model Stella Maxwell, 27, and Rob is engaged to FKA Twigs, 29. Rob and his fiancée are on a break, though, a source told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. Just prior to that, he confirmed his engagement to Howard Stern! It’s up and down with this relationship. Kristen, according to Life & Style, is still allegedly “carry a torch” for her ex, despite being in a relationship. Whoa!

Maybe they are talking again. They’re certainly taking style cues from each other! Both Rob and Kristen were recently spotted rocking buzz cuts. Battle of the exes, or cool cuts recommended by a “very close” friend?

HollywoodLife.com has reached out to Robert and Kristen’s reps for comment.

HollywoodLifers, do you think Robert and Kristen will get back together? Let us know!