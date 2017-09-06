Rita Ora Tries Kim Kardashian’s Braless Blazer Look: Who Rocks The Sexy Style Better? Vote

Hollywood’s hottest stars are stepping out in the sexiest menswear! Rita Ora was spotted out in a braless tuxedo number, that channeled Kim Kardashian’s famous blazer outfit! So, which star wore it better?

Rita Ora, 26, or Kim Kardashian, 36? — The singer stepped out in a cleavage-baring blazer after the 2017 GQ Men Of The Year Awards, and now we have a fashion face-off! Rita was spotted last night [Sept. 5], where she went nude underneath a tuxedo-style blazer, and we instantly knew we saw that look before. And, the menswear-inspired number was worn by none other than, Kim! The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star hit the New York City streets while dressed in the braless blazer look, as well as in Paris.

Kim made heads turn in June 2014 [as seen in the above and below photos], when she was photographed in an all-black pantsuit. Her top, or lack there of, consisted of a tuxedo blazer with nothing but her bare chest underneath. Kim’s high-waist pants covered her midsection, however, she still gave onlookers quite the show. She looked sexier than ever with shimmery, silver eye makeup and her hair was teased, which gave off serious 60s’ vibes.

The second time Kim stepped out in the sexy number, she was with her husband Kanye West, 40. The two were in Paris for Fashion Week in Sept. 2014, when Kim bared it all for the paparazzi cameras. She looked stunning in an oversized tuxedo jacket with her cleavage on display. However, that time, Kim paired her braless look with a fringe skirt and poker-straight hair.

What we loved about Rita’s look was that, although she channeled Kim, she made it her own. The British singer showed off her toned legs in loose pants with slits up the sides. And, she paired the all-black pantsuit with knee-high, purple metallic boots. Rita topped off the look with a fish-net vail, which was draped over her face. Attached to the vail, was a black top-hat that sat on her up-do’.

While we loved both Rita and Kim’s looks, because they added their own personal touch of style, we may be with Kim on this one. Why? — Kim’s menswear looks were tailored to perfection, unlike Rita’s, who’s outfit appeared to be a bit too big for her. And, the hat, as well as the boots may have been one style staple too much. But, we want to know what you think! Cast your vote below, and sound off in the comments!

HollywoodLifers, who rocked the braless blazer better?