Rick Ross Welcomes Baby Girl With Model Briana Camille

Rick Ross is a dad — again! The ‘Big Boss’ himself has welcomed a baby girl into the world after fitness model Briana Camille gave birth, and already the star is spoiling his little angel. See the gifts he’s bought her here!

Rick Ross, 41, and Briana Camille recently welcomed their first child together into the world. And while the little one’s name and birthdate have yet to be announced, various photos and social media posts indicate that the fitness model gave birth to a daughter. Posting on her Instagram account that Rick has already started showering his newborn with the finer things in life, Briana shared a pic of some pretty glamorous gifts — all for the infant! “Daddy starting bad habits already,” she captioned the image, which shows a pair of tiny Gucci flats and a gold cuff. That’s one lucky baby! Click here to see adorable pics of celeb dads with their kids.

Later, Briana posted a photo of a bunch of pink balloons and and flowers in what appears to be a hospital room. “💝 choose love ❤️,” she wrote next to the pic. While Rick has yet to post about the birth of his daughter on social media, Briana isn’t the only one who’s shared the exciting news. Rick’s oldest daughter, Toie Roberts, also celebrated the occasion via Snapchat by posting a photo of the baby with a caption that read, “Got too much to lose, man I got a little sister.” Aw!

What’s unclear is the relationship between Rick and Briana. After all, the rapper has recently been linked to Liz Hagelthorn, who is an executive at Twitter. In fact, some outlets have even reported that the two got engaged earlier this year. Either way though, we couldn’t be happier for Briana and Rick and their new bundle of joy! Congrats, you two!

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — are you excited for Rick and Briana? Congratulate the happy couple below!