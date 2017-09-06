Kylie Jenner Gets Emotional Helping Children With Cleft Palates In Peru: ‘I’m Changing Lives’

Kylie Jenner visits children in Peru who benefit from her Kylie Cosmetics donations to Smile Train in a heartwarming new ‘Life of Kylie’ clip. Watch her comfort Kris Jenner, who bursts into tears on the trip!

Kylie Jenner, 20, Kris Jenner, 61, and Jordyn Woods, 19, head to Peru in the Sept. 10 episode of Life of Kylie to see how Kylie’s monetary contributions have helped Smile Train, an organization that allows children and infants with cleft palates to get reparative surgery. Watch the clip above!

“It’s amazing to know that the money that I’m donating is actually doing something and changing lives,” Kylie says as she and her crew visit a hospital and meet families who the reality star has helped. “But it is heartbreaking to know that there are so many people who just don’t have the resources,” she adds. The Lip Kit Mogul then meets an adorable 3-month old baby named Mia and she declares: “What a little cutie!” Agreed.

Of course, it’s an emotional trip, and Kylie’s mom actually breaks down crying during one moment! “This is very overwhelming, I’m sorry,” Kris sniffs, and Jordyn sympathizes, admitting that her “hands are so shaky.” But Kylie’s donations are making a huge difference, so it’s all worth it! “Kylie alone has helped over 1,300 poor kids,” one employee tells them, “Thirty-four children this weekend.” We don’t blame Kris for letting her jaw drop at that! So amazing.

