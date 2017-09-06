Kim Kardashian Rocks Skintight Black Latex Dress & Silver Blonde Hair At Tom Ford NYFW Show

Kim Kardashian stopped by the Tom Ford show at NYFW on Sept. 6, and she looked hotter than ever! The mother-of-two (reportedly soon to be three) wore a black latex gown that hugged every inch of her curves.

Only Kim Kardashian could pull off this dramatic look! The 36-year-old reality star attended Tom Ford’s New York Fashion Week show on Sept. 6, and she was definitely dressed to impress. She showed up and showed out rocking a skintight latex gown that went all the way to the floor. The completely black ensembles looked like oil covering her whole body — it fit like a glove! The strapless gown clung to her curves, especially her bubbly booty! Scroll down for the 360 view.

Kimmy brought out the silver-blonde wig again for the special event, which made her look edgy and cool when parted down the middle. Her longtime stylist Chris Appleton took credit for the look on Instagram, saying “Guess who? Seeing if blondes have more fun! Silver white hair vibes! It’s NYFW! Colour and cut by me.” Kim’s makeup was subtle with pale pink lips, hazy grey lids, and tons of lashes. Of course she topped it all off with an amazing contour. Kim snapped a pic using her infamous contour kit to create the look, which was done by her makeup artist Ariel.

Kim kept the focus on the dress, interestingly opting for no accessories, including her big engagement right. She also wore no earrings, necklaces, bracelets… she didn’t even carry a purse! Her sky-high black stilettos just had one delicate strap. This look is clearly all about the gown, and her insane body! See pics of more celebs at the Tom Ford show, here.

The event is the first time Kim has been spotted since TMZ reported that she and Kanye West were expecting their third child via surrogate in Jan. 2018. We’re sure Kim is sad that she physically couldn’t carry her second daughter herself, but on the bright side, she certainly couldn’t wear a dress like this is she was pregnant!

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Kim’s look at the Tom Ford show? Let us know!