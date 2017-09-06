Kim Kardashian & Kanye West’s Baby’s Gender Revealed: Is Surrogate Having A Girl Or Boy?

This is so exciting! The gender of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s reported baby via surrogate has been revealed — so is North West getting a little sis, or is Saint West going to be thrilled about a baby brother? Find out, here!

HUGE congrats to Kimye! It sounds like Kim Kardashian, 36, and Kanye West’s famous friends should start shopping for pink. A source tells TMZ that 4-year-old North West and 1-year-old Saint West’s parents are expecting another precious little girl. Nori must be so happy! Click here for pics of the Wests.

After a couple of months of rumors, TMZ revealed on Sept. 6 that the rapper and reality star are having a third baby via surrogate. The parents are further along than we would have expected, too! The report claims that the new baby will come at the very beginning of winter 2018, in late Jan.. We can’t wait to meet her!

Kim was very open about her pregnancy struggles with her first two kids. On Keeping Up with the Kardashians, we watched her visit doctors and explore options after suffering from placenta accreta with both of her pregnancies. The duo made it clear that they wanted more kids, but it was simply too dangerous for Kim to try to carry them herself. TMZ reported that they paid a surrogate $45,000 to carry their baby and follow a very specific set of rules for keeping her healthy. That includes no smoking, drinking or drugs of any kind. She also needed to avoid hot tubs, hair dye and raw fish. Only the best for baby West! Now we’re dying to know: what will they name their second daughter?!

